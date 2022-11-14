Ready For The Holidays?

The latest blog post from NUVOODOO MEDIA's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS takes a look at anticipation of the holidays and holiday shopping. Their research showed anticipation of the holidays is strong overall and was greatest in Urban/City environments and less so in Suburban/Rural environments.

The findings held as NUVOODOO MEDIA looked at holiday shopping.

