NuVooDoo Study Looks At Anticipation Of The Holidays
November 14, 2022
The latest blog post from NUVOODOO MEDIA's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS takes a look at anticipation of the holidays and holiday shopping. Their research showed anticipation of the holidays is strong overall and was greatest in Urban/City environments and less so in Suburban/Rural environments.
The findings held as NUVOODOO MEDIA looked at holiday shopping.
