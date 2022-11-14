Gonzo

LAURA GONZO has joined QUU INC. as Sr. Dir./Affiliate Services. GONZO served as Sr. Dir./Affiliate Marketing for "THE BOB & TOM SHOW" in 1997-2008 and has been working in public relations, marketing, and nonprofit sectors since then.

“QUU’s powerful technology is truly a game-changer for radio. Beyond elevating the station's visual appeal, QUU offers a huge opportunity to increase sales and drive stronger returns for clients,” said GONZO. “I’m thrilled to join the team of passionate experts at QUU and to help stations make the most of these transformative products.”

“We’re very fortunate to welcome LAURA to QUU. She’s an intuitive problem-solver with the unique experience we need to take our customer service to the next level,” said QUU CEO STEVE NEWBERRY. “LAURA’s impressive background in media, non-profit, and consumer goods gives her a unique perspective on maximizing revenue and increasing value for local radio advertisers in all categories.”

