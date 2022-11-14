Meyers

VIDARE CREATIVE has partnered with MIKE MEYERS to provide major donor consulting services for its clients. MEYERS is currently the Chief Development Officer for CRISTA MINISTRIES. His history as a partner at NONPROFIT DNA and as CEO for FOOD FOR THE HUNGRY position him with the knowledge and experience to guide VIDARE clients to engage their major donors.



"It is a great honor to take what I have learned about midlevel and major donors over 26 years and match that up with experts in the Christian radio industry. I am happy to be part of the VIDARE team that believes that fundraising is what we do 365 days per year in multiple channels and not just what happens during a share."



MEYERS is also co-author of Maximize the Middle: Managing Your Ministry's Mid-Level Donors.

« see more Net News