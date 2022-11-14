Fleming

ALL ACCESS is sending well wishes to radio veteran & URBAN BUZZ Founder/CEO KEVIN FLEMING, whose home from the ICU and a month-long hospital stay after being diagnosed with sepsis. He's facing an extended recovery and huge hospital bills.

FLEMING's longtime radio and music industry friend RICK NUHN has organized a GoFundMe account to help defray some of those large medical costs.

NUHN posted on social media, "It's doubtful he will ever be able to thank each of you for your support during his recent health challenges. Please know he felt your vibes throughout his nearly month-long stay @ KAISER, much of which was spent in the ICU. He's home now and dealing with all that entails.

"However, the challenges that arise at home are equally difficult. Overall, he is better than even a week ago and showing signs of recovery. Nonetheless, with the hurdles of our current health system and the financial issues that will surely arrive, we'd like to humbly reach out and ask for your help. It's a cliche, but also valid.... no matter the level at which you may decide to help, you will be part of a life-changing season for Kevin and his family. Thank you for your help."

