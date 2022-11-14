Celebrating Sir Elton

iHEARTMEDIA is celebrating Sir ELTON JOHN’s career with “iHEARTRADIO PRESENTS ELTON JOHN’S THANK YOU TO AMERICA: THE FINAL SONG,” an hour-long special that will broadcast across more than 320 stations nationwide on SUNDAY(11/20) at 10p PT /1a ET.

The broadcast will feature a live simulcast of ELTON JOHN’s final song and closing remarks during his last performance in NORTH AMERICA at DODGER STADIUM in LOS ANGELES, with DUA LIPA, BRANDI CARLILE and KIKI DEE on hand.

ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES Pres. JOHN SYKES said, “This historic night will mark the end of a legendary five-decade touring run in NORTH AMERICA for one of the greatest artists of our time. This is a rare, once in a lifetime chance for millions of fans to hear ELTON’s last song on a touring stage and his goodbye.”

