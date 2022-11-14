New Midday Show

RADIO ONE Sports WFNZ-F/CHARLOTTE is launching a new midday show with ACC DIGITAL NETWORK host/producer and former BALLY SPORTS SOUTH HORNETS pre- and post-game host WES BRYANT and WFNZ part-timer WALKER MEHL taking over noon-3p (ET) for "WES & WALKER." The new show moves afternoon host KYLE BAILEY forward an hour to 3-6p. PD JEFF RICKARD's 'CHARLOTTE SPORTS TODAY" will air 10a-noon.

RICKARD said, “I’m excited to hear from two talented young men who are not only entertaining and engaging, but true native sons of the QUEEN CITY. I’m looking forward to hearing their hometown takes on all things CHARLOTTE sports. I can’t wait for our listeners to learn more about them and enjoy the upcoming ride.”

Bryant, Mehl



« back to Net News