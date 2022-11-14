Kumar

Former WARNERMEDIA VP/Advertising Technology SEEMA KUMAR has been named SVP/Advertising Platforms at AUDACY.

“We’re thrilled to welcome SEEMA to the team as we elevate our strategy and focus on the interoperability of our ad platforms to support growing our revenue in partnership with sales and creating efficiencies for sales operations,” said EVP/Advertising Technology, Products and Platforms TERRI GUNNELL. “Her deep ad tech platform experience and forward-thinking business acumen will ensure we improve service to our internal and external clients and partners as well as enhance our ability to innovate in 2023 and beyond.”

“I’m delighted for this opportunity at AUDACY to help streamline and build out a robust advertising technology platform to both support and empower the revenue organization, as well as improve consumer experience,” said KUMAR. “While technology plays a critical role in an organization's ability to evolve with the market and continually increases value to customers, any transformation requires a holistic and collaborative vision and strategy to be successful. I am excited to see AUDACY take this approach, and look forward to working with TERRI GUNNELL and partnering across the organization to help guide this journey.”

