DJ Ace

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WOSF-HD2-W273DA (102.5 THE BLOCK)/CHARLOTTE, NC has brought back DJ ACE for weekdays noon-7p (ET). He has spent almost 2 years away from the station due to the company downsizing during COVID.

ACE said, “It’s an honor to come back and dominate under UZI D’s leadership, impacting the lives in the CHARLOTTE Metro, one BLOCK at a time."

OM JEFF "UZI D" ANDERSON added, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring #LIVEWITHACE back to 102.5 THE BLOCK. We know that his energy, enthusiasm, and local connection to the CHARLOTTE community is the spark we need to take us to the next level.”

« see more Net News