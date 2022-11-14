Caballero

THE GO 2 AGENCY founder SHAUNI CABALLERO has been named Sr. A&R Mgr. at SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING U.K., based at the company's LONDON office.

CABALERRO said, “I'm honoured to join SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, I couldn't wish for a better and more supportive team. I am eternally grateful to (Head of A&R) SARAH LOCKHART, (Co-Managing Dir.) TIM MAJOR, (Pres./Co-Managing Dir./SVP International) DAVID VENTURA and (Chairman/CEO) JON PLATT for believing in me and trusting my vision. I can't wait to make history.”

VENTURA said, “SHAUNI is a true self-made executive and one of the most talented A&R's in the industry. Her journey has been exemplary and inspiring, whilst her drive is unstoppable. She has such an intuitive and genuine way of working with artists and songwriters, we feel blessed to have her joining the team."

LOCKHART said, “SHAUNI is a natural boss! She paved her own lane and she deserves all the amazing successes she has coming to her.”

