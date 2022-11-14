Now With Sony

"JUICY SCOOP WITH HEATHER MCDONALD" has joined SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT’s podcast network. SONY has inked the twice-weekly show to an exclusive distribution deal that will also include paid-subscriber-only episodes on FRIDAYS.

“JUICY SCOOP has transformed into an incredible community over the last four years and I’m so grateful for all of the support and engagement from our loyal fans,” said MCDONALD. “I’m excited for this new chapter as we aim to bring our show to even more Juicy Scoopers who want a place to hear about the juiciest stories in HOLLYWOOD.”

