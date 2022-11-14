-
The Academy Of Country Music Announces 2023 Ticket Information
by Jeff Lynn
November 14, 2022 at 9:16 AM (PT)
THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has announced ticket on-sale information for the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. As previous reported, the show will be THURSDAY, MAY 11th, 2023, at FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX (NET NEWS 7/19).
Pre-sale tickets are available now to ACM A-list subscribers. General on-sale will be available WEDNESDAY (11/16) beginning at 10a (CT) through SEATGEEK.