Wayne

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed a new global deal with NASHVILLE-based singer-songwriter JENNIFER WAYNE. The deal will cover all of her future works. WAYNE is best known as the founding member of RUNAWAY JUNE. She co-wrote several of their singles, including “Lipstick,” “Wild West,” and GOLD-certified “Buy My Own Drinks,” as well as the group's latest single “Broken Hearts (Do Broken Things),” released on OCTOBER 28th.

In addition to songwriting credits with RUNAWAY JUNE, WAYNE, the granddaughter of film icon JOHN WAYNE, has penned songs for artists including MARIE OSMOND, ERIC PASLAY, RAELYNN, BRITTNEY SPENCER and THE SHIRES. WAYNE was honored last week at the SESAC NASHVILLE MUSIC AWARDS for co-writing KEITH URBAN’s hit single, “Wild Hearts,” which reached #2 on the U.S. Country radio airplay charts and #1 on AUSTRALIA’s Country Hot 50 and CANADA Country.

Aside from her music, the NASHVILLE-based WAYNE has been seen on-screen in several seasons of the CBS competition TV show "THE AMAZING RACE," as well as on CMT’s “I LOVE KELLIE PICKLER” and in the 2014 feature film "LIKE A COUNTRY SONG." She was recently announced as the co-host of THE DESIGN NETWORK’s “FLIP U,” a new series that will premiere in 2023, where WAYNE and her co-host BRAD REMPEL of HIGH VALLEY will give viewers an up-close and personal look at the dos and don’ts when it comes to a house flip in NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 8/18).

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING Dir./A&R COURTNEY ALLEN said, “It is rare that you meet a person who every single person in this town loves and is a champion of. JENNIFER’s talent, kindness, perseverance, work ethic and positivity are unmatched, and she is an absolute dream to work with. Our whole team is thrilled to be a part of the next chapter of her career that is sure to be filled with more success as both an artist and a songwriter.”

WAYNE added, “I’m over the moon about signing with CONCORD. It’s a family and they are so passionate, creative, supportive, and work as a team to win for their writers. And I have to highlight COURTNEY ALLEN. I know firsthand there is no one that works harder for their writers than she does. I really can’t imagine being surrounded by better people. I have the ultimate dream team.”

