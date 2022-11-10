Nomination Livestream Tommorow (11/15)

DAN + SHAY and CYNDI LAUPER are set to perform and help present at the 65th Annual GRAMMY AWARD nominations livestream TOMORROW (11/15) at 9a (PT)/12p (ET) live from the GRAMMY MUSEUM. They join previously announced presenters, including Country artist JIMMIE ALLEN, "CBS MORNINGS" anchors NATE BURLESON and GAYLE KING, MACHINE GUN KELLY and more (NET NEWS 11/10).

The 65th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS returns to LOS ANGELES' CRYPTO.COM ARENA on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5th, 2023, and will broadcast live on the CBS and stream live and on-demand on PARAMOUNT+ at 8p (ET)/5p (PT).

The full list of nominees will be published on live.GRAMMY.com and GRAMMY.com, and announced via a press release immediately following the presentation.

