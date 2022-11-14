Longrunning podcast "MY DAD WROTE A PORNO" is coming to an end, the show announced SUNDAY (11/13), with a trio of final episodes concluding on DECEMBER 12th with an interview with "Dad" himself (the pseudonymous "ROCKY FLINTSTONE").

The series has been running since OCTOBER 2015, with JAMIE MORTON reading chapters from his father's erotic novel "BELINDA BLINKED" to his incredulous co-hosts JAMES COOPER and ALICE LEVINE. The podcast has spawned a book (and self-publication of a series of "BELINDA BLINKED" novels), live tours of the U.K., IRELAND, the U.S., CANADA, AUSTRALIA, and NEW ZEALAND, and a 2019 HBO special.

The announcement hinted that the end of the podcast is "not the end of Belinda. Watch this space."

We have some news. All bad porn must come to an end. The podcast will be coming to a close with two finale episodes (Mon 28 Nov & Mon 5 Dec) plus a WORLD EXCLUSIVE interview with Mr Rocky Flintstone himself (Mon 12 Dec). pic.twitter.com/y0QH2qmyOL — My Dad Wrote A Porno (@dadwroteaporno) November 13, 2022

