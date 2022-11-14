Buckeye Country Superfest 2023

MCA NASHVILLE's GEORGE STRAIT will headline the BUCKEYE COUNTRY SUPERFEST, MAY 27th, 2023 at OHIO STADIUM in COLUMBUS, OH. STRAIT will be joined by CHRIS STAPLETON, LITTLE BIG TOWN and WARREN ZEIDERS. This is STRAIT's second time in five years headlining the event, having done so previously in 2019 (NET NEWS 11/28/18).

Tickets go on sale SATURDAY (11/19) at 10a (ET) and can be purchased here. AMERICAN EXPRESS card members can purchase tickets starting TOMORROW (11/15) at 10a (ET).

The announcement follows recent news that STRAIT and STAPLETON, along with LITTLE BIG TOWN, will team up for seven other stadium shows next summer in PHOENIX, MILWAUKEE, SEATTLE, DENVER, NASHVILLE (two nights) and TAMPA.

