Top 10

While INDEED is still the top paid advertiser on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser chart for NOVEMBER 7-13, the chart this week is topped by iHEARTRADIO promos, moving up from fourth place. KOHL'S moved up from 12th place to take the third slot, while WENDY'S reappeared in the top 10, jumping from 24th place.

The top 10 this week:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #4; 86466 instances)

2. INDEED (#1; 50116)

3. KOHL'S (#12; 49432)

4. LOWE'S (#3; 46397)

5. THE HOME DEPOT (#6; 34490)

6. ZIPRECRUITER (#7; 32345)

7. CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#5; 30402)

8. VICKS (#8; 27837)

9. WENDY'S (#24; 28415)

10. BABBEL (#9; 25960)

« see more Net News