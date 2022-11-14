Cohen (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

SIRIUSXM has signed ANDY COHEN to a multi-year contract extension that will see his "ANDY COHEN LIVE" show expand to five days a week 10-11a (ET) on his RADIO ANDY channel. COHEN will also continue to offer his own music channel on SIRIUSXM, ANDY COHEN'S KIKI LOUNGE. Also expanding to five days a week on RADIO ANDY at 9a (ET) is "SMITH SISTERS LIVE."

In addition, three shows from SIRIUSXM STARS, "GAYLE KING IN THE HOUSE," "THE JESS CAGLE SHOW WITH JULIA CUNNINGHAM," and "IT'S ME, TINX," are moving to RADIO ANDY, as the STARS channel moves towards closing down; STARS is currently solely airing repeats of recent interviews.

COHEN, host of BRAVO's "WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE," said, “SIRIUSXM allows me to dig deeply into two of my passions -- pop culture on RADIO ANDY and music on the KIKI LOUNGE. I’m so proud of what we’ve developed over the last seven years on RADIO ANDY; I’ve loved programming the channel, and my longform interviews with celebrities and authors feed my soul. Programming the KIKI LOUNGE brought me incredible joy during the pandemic and listening to it is a romp through my expansive music vocabulary.”

"We are thrilled to have ANDY COHEN staying in the SIRIUSXM family. Seven years ago, ANDY COHEN created RADIO ANDY, and it instantly became a spot for pop culture and news-breaking conversations," said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “Andy continues to deliver a full lineup of talent on RADIO ANDY that excites our subscribers nationwide, while also curating ANDY COHEN’S KIKI LOUNGE with a non-stop eclectic mix of music for all music lovers.”

