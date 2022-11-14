How About Taylor Ham... Er, Pork Roll?

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON will air a special on products made or invented in the GARDEN STATE.

"MADE IN NEW JERSEY," hosted by ERIC SCOTT, is set for THURSDAY (11/17) at 7p (ET) and will feature a panel with NEW JERSEY MANUFACTURING EXTENSION PROGRAM CEO JOHN KENNEDY; NEW JERSEY BUSINESS & INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION Pres./CEO MICHELE SIEKERKA; and LEM PRECISION FABRICATION Pres. ELLEN PIETROWITZ-PHILLIPS.

“MARSHMALLOW FLUFF is in NEW JERSEY. So is the delicious chocolate drink BOSCO,” said SCOTT. “NEW JERSEY manufacturers have figured prominently throughout AMERICA’s history, but many are now struggling.”

