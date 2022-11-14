'New Faces' 2023 Nominees

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) has announced the eight nominees vying for performance slots at next year's sold-out "New Faces Show," to be held WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th, 2023, in NASHVILLE as part of the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR. The nominated artists are: PRISCILLA BLOCK, CALISTA CLARK, JACKSON DEAN, ERNEST, JELLY ROLL, FRANK RAY, ELVIE SHANE and NATE SMITH.

The show will feature the five acts with the most votes. Eligible voters must be full-time industry professionals in programming, promotion and distribution of Country music. Voting is open NOVEMBER 28th through DECEMBER 2nd.

CRS 2023 will take place MONDAY, MARCH 13th – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Registration is available here.

