Harry Nilsson (Photo: HarryNilsson.com)

BMG announced the acquisition of the rights to the songbook of singer-songwriter HARRY NILSSON, including NILSSON’s publishing catalog, and artist and writer revenue streams of his hit songs including “Without You,” “Everybody’s Talkin',” “Jump Into The Fire,” and “Gotta Get Up.” During his career, NILSSON penned songs for THE MONKEES and THREE DOG NIGHT, worked with JOHN LENNON, and his songs appeared in movies including “Goodfellas,” “Forrest Gump,” and “You’ve Got Mail.”

The NILSSON family said, “We are delighted to have found a partner that shares our love and reverence for HARRY’s legacy. We look forward to a long relationship with BMG, working together to celebrate this true genius of pop music.”

BMG’s President, Repertoire & Marketing, Los Angeles and New York Thomas Scherer, said, “For generations, HARRY NILSSON’s timeless music has captivated millions of people all around the world. A brilliant songwriter with an exceptionally beautiful and unique voice, we will ensure his spirit thrives for generations to come. We are honored the NILSSON family chose BMG to entrust as the custodians of his musical legacy and are proud to represent the cherished works of HARRY NILSSON.”

