Food Drive Through November 23rd

The NASHVILLE-based LEADERSHIP MUSIC program has launched its virtual THANKSGIVING food drive for SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE. The drive will last through NOVEMBER 23rd.

Last year's drive contributed more than $33,000, which provided 132,000 meals for people in need around the state. Over the past eight years, LEADERSHIP MUSIC has raised more than $206,000 through its virtual food drive, making it SECOND HARVEST’s most successful drive each year.

LEADERSHIP MUSIC alumni can click this link to donate.

« see more Net News