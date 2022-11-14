Hubbard's Solo Opry Debut (Photo: ©Grand Ole Opry, Chris Hollo)

Congratulations to EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE artist TYLER HUBBARD and his label promotion team for landing the #1 song on the MEDIABASE Country chart this week with “5 Foot 9.” The song hits the summit in its 26th week on the chart.

It is the first solo #1 for the longtime member of hit-making duo FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, which previously enjoyed numerous turns at the top of the chart. The accomplishment also makes him the first male Country artist formerly in a Country duo to land a #1 as a solo artist. The song, which has 224 million global streams, is the first radio single from HUBBARD’s debut solo album, due in JANUARY, 2023.

Written by HUBBARD, JAREN JOHNSTON and CHASE McGILL, “5 Foot 9” has also been certified Gold by the RIAA. He celebrated that achievement on FRIDAY night (11/11) backstage at the GRAND OLE OPRY, where he received a plaque before making his OPRY debut as a solo performer. His OPRY performance included “Dancin’ In The Country,” which will be his next radio single.

“Reaching #1 with my first single as a solo artist is an incredible feeling,” said HUBBARD. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude when I think of everyone who has supported and stood behind me. I’m thankful to the fans, Country radio, my team, and everyone at EMI RECORDS and UMG NASHVILLE for believing in me and working so hard to make this dream become a reality.”





(L-R) Brian Wright (UMGN), Hubbard, Lindsey Terry (UMGN), Cindy Mabe (UMGN), Erik Peterson (Borman Entertainment) Photo: Devin Groody





« see more Net News