Roberta Flack (Photo: Jeri Jones Photography)

ROBERTA FLACK announced yesterday that ALS (AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSOS aka LOU GEHRIG's DISEASE) has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak, but a new, feature-length documentary, “ROBERTA” will premiere NOVEMBER 17th, in competition at DOCNYC, the noted documentary film festival, at the SVA THEATRE at MANHATTAN’s SCHOOL OF THE VISUAL ARTS, followed by a Q&A with its director ANTONINO D'AMBROSIO. Festival public online viewing will be available for one week via the festival’s website from NOVEMBER 18th through 27th. It will be available to the general public on television on JANUARY 24th, 2023 as part of the prestigious PBS “AMERICAN MASTERS” series.

Filmmaker and author D'AMBROSIO has written books about such other musical legends as JOHNNY CASH and THE CLASH's JOE STRUMMER, and previously directed 17 short films and documentary series on vital political, cultural, and historical matters and other similar topics.

FLACK's 2023 will include a number of projects and anniversaries that underscore her impact on American music and culture. On JANUARY 10th, a children’s book co-authored by ROBERTA that tells of her musical beginnings, “The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music,” will be published by ANNE SCHWARTZ BOOKS, an imprint of RANDOM HOUSE CHILDREN'S BOOKS

Co-written by TONYA BOLDEN, an acclaimed author who has penned, collaborated on, or edited more than 40 books, primarily for young readers, and features artwork by HAYDEN GOODMAN.

Said FLACK, “I have long dreamed of telling my story to children about that first green piano that my father got for me from the junkyard in the hope that they would be inspired to reach for their dreams. I want them to know that dreams can come true with persistence, encouragement from family and friends, and most of all belief in yourself.”

Next year also marks the 50th anniversary of the release of ROBERTA’s landmark fourth album, "Killing Me Softly." RHINO RECORDS will mark the occasion with a commemorative reissue of the record, which sold more than two-million copies in the U.S. and was nominated for an ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY award. The title song, originally recorded by LORI LIEBERMAN about how she was wowed by a show by singer-songwriter DON McLEAN, was a #1 pop hit single for FLACK for five weeks in early 1973 and won GRAMMYs for RECORD OF THE YEAR, BEST FEMALE POP VOCAL PERFORMANCE and SONG OF THE YEAR.

Also being celebrated in 2023 is the 75th anniversary of the founding of ATLANTIC RECORDS, the NEW YORK-based record label that was pivotal in the growth of R&B and soul music into a mainstream commercial force. After the label signed her in 1969, as it was enjoying success as a groundbreaking rock label with acts like LED ZEPPELIN and CROSBY, STILLS & NASH, FLACK reinvigorated its stature as a premier pop and soul music powerhouse.

Miss FLACK plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits. Through her ROBERTA FLACK FOUNDATION, she continues to pursue charitable and educational initiatives.

