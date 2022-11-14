Robby & Rochelle + Jimmy

With COLUMBIA RECORDS Rock & Roll Hall of Famer BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN ‘taking over’ “THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON” for three nights this week (and one more night at THANKSGIVING), the show’s host (Mr. FALLON himself) surprised listeners of PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY (107.1 THE BOSS)/MOUMOUTH-OCEAN by calling in live on MONDAY (11/14) to “ROBBY & ROCHELLE IN THE MORNING.” SPRINGSTEEN will be visiting with FALLON for conversation, in addition to performing songs from his just-released Soul covers album, "Only The Strong Survive."

FALLON not only called in to talk about The Boss on THE BOSS, but to also give away a pair of tickets to a lucky winner from BRUCE’s beloved JERSEY SHORE to attend one of the tapings.

During the course of the conversation, FALLON noted on the air to hosts (PD) ROBBY BRIDGES and ROCHELLE GAGNON, “I’m a big fan of your show and of what you guys do, so I thought this’d be perfect!”

The station is also home to the iconic “SPRINGSTEEN ON SUNDAY WITH TOM CUNNINGHAM” airing SUNDAY mornings at 9, now in its 19th year.

Hear the full call here: https://player.captivate.fm/episode/d6b6a868-b5c6-4642-b585-a4959d6f8224

