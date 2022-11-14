Soledad O'Brien

THE ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA hosted its annual GRACIE LEADERSHIP AWARDS luncheon for the first time in person in three years NOVEMBER 14th at the TRIBECA 360° in NEW YORK CITY.

Keynote speaker SOLEDAD O’BRIEN referenced the honorees in the room as representing “Stories not just of grit, vision, and opportunity, but of women helping women and celebrating women and the story of how those women didn’t forget that they got into media to elevate people and issues and struggles that were not in the spotlight.”

Seven female media leaders were honored at the event, along with the AWM LEGACY LEADERSHIP recipient, VALERIE BLACKBURN, who said, “Most of you know I have been gifted with a larger extended family, many in this room, and largely in part to AWM. It’s difficult to articulate what AWM has meant to me professionally and personally- even though I am merely a blip in these 70 years, winning a student GRACIE was a confidence booster and behind the scenes, these women are fabulous.”

Other honorees included DISCOVERY, ANIMAL PLANET & SCIENCE CHANNEL Chief Of Content NANCY DANIELS; AMAZON VP Global Sports Video MARIE DONOGHUE; ABC NEWS President KIM GODWIN; iHEARTMEDIA Chief Communications Officer WENDY GOLDBERG; A WONDER MEDIA COMPANY CEO CHELSEY MADDOX-DORSEY; DISNEY MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT DISTRIBUTION President Networks DEBRA O'CONNELL and TRILOGY FILMS Founder DAWN PORTER.

Added AWM/F President BECKY BROOKS, “It is an exciting day to open this celebration of women who have reached the top. They are inspiring and showing how women continue to make an impact in executive suites and boardrooms."

Said ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION Chair HEATHER COHEN, “This is a pivotal event for us because it covers all three of our pillars- it’s recognition, it’s education, and it’s connection. We shine a light on exceptional women in media- those who have shattered glass ceilings and proven their leadership and notable today, what an honor to have SOLEDAD O'BRIEN, one of the greatest storytellers of our time as our keynote.”

« see more Net News