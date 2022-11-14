Ayleen Valentine (Photo: Caity Krone)

IRVING and JEFFREY AZOFF-LED THE AZOFF COMPANY's GIANT MUSIC LABEL has signed L.A.-via MIAMI singer/producer AYLEEN VALENTINE,sharing the music video for her single "Next Life," and a 2023 tour with RIZ LA VIE. Earlier this year, the 21-year-old released her debut EP, "tonight i don’t exist."

The music video for 'Next Life" opens with a 360 pan around VALENTINE for disorienting sensory immersion into her perspective. Self-produced, "Next Life" is a spartan affair, the song's drowsy beat and languid tempo mirroring the performer's dejected, blasé mood.

Said VALENTINE, "I made this song last year after moving to L.A, I didn’t know it at the time, but it helped me work out some feelings that I was never able to put into words or be vulnerable about. Essentially, it’s about losing interest in life and wanting to move on to the next one because you might find happiness somewhere else."

Growing up in MIAMI, FL, VALENTINE always had a passion for songwriting and art. She dreamed of working with artists like JAMES BLAKE, loved the rawness of rappers like XXXTENTACION, and respected GRIMES for her ability to self-produce.VALENTINE recently dropped out of BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC, where she had a full ride for music production, to move to L.A. and devote herself entirely to music. Drawing upon her ARGENTINIAN and PERUVIAN background, AYLEEN incorporates a unique perspective in her songwriting mixed with her own solid production style.

VALENTINE's tour with RIZ LA VIE opens FEBRUARY 9th in PHOENIX, AZ at the REBEL LOUNGE and runs through FEBRUARY 22nd at TORONTO's DRAKE UNDERGROUND, with more dates to be announced.

