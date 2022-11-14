Buyouts

ALL ACCESS hears that eight members of the newsroom staff at HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON have taken the voluntary contract buyouts offered by the company (NET NEWS 10/26) and are exiting the station. The list of departures includes Morning Anchors BRUCE ALAN and JOAN JONES; Anchor/Reporter DEBRA FEINSTEIN; Anchor SARAH JACOBS; Sr. Sports Dir./Morning Sports Anchor DAVE JOHNSON; Sr. Digital Editor COLLEEN KELLEHER; Reporter KRISTI KING; and Digital Writer/Editor RICK MASSIMO.

An email to staff from GM JOEL OXLEY thanking the departing staffers for their contributions to the station's success said that they will continue working for WTOP and WTOP.com through the end of DECEMBER.

