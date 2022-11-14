-
Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore
by Perry Michael Simon
November 15, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11).
Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and former ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY Executive LAURA NEUMAN are guest-hosting the midday show for now, KLACIK's presence has been wiped from the WBAL website.
I know many have asked, and I always appreciate the love & concern from all my friends on social media.— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) November 11, 2022
Just wanted to post an update:
I truly thank WBAL from the bottom of my heart for the experience, but it’s time to move on.
I’ll share my next steps with you soon!