Country's Most Added

Congratulations to BRANTLEY GILBERT and BLAKE SHELTON and their respective promotion teams for landing the most added Country single of the week with “Heaven By Then (feat. VINCE GILL).” The song launches with 59 MEDIABASE stations on board, and debuts on the chart at #43.

Co-written by GILBERT, BROCK BERRYHILL, MICHAEL HARDY, JAKE MITCHELL, RANDY MONTANA, HUNTER PHELPS and TAYLOR PHILIP, it’s the lead track from GILBERT’s new album, “So Help Me God,” releaased on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10th. The single had a world premiere via iHEARTRADIO that same day.

« see more Net News