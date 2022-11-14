Columbus, GA

DAVIS BROADCASTING/COLUMBUS, GA will hold its 36th Annual RADIOTHON on FRIDAY NOVEMBER 18th & SATURDAY NOVEMBER 19th. On both days, donations can be dropped off at the DAVIS BROADCASTING drive-through or at the front desk. Listeners will also be able to call-in their donations at (706) 576-3565.

All donations go towards the purchase of toys, bikes, food, and clothing for the DAVIS BROADCASTING giveaway CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS “BOXES OF JOY." The boxes are delivered to homes by the company's Santa crew and the Annual CHILDREN’s CHRISTMAS PARTY.

The entire cluster of stations will participate; Urban WFXE (FOXIE 105), R&B WKZJ (K92.7), Urban Oldies WOKS (1340-A/94.1 THE VOICE OF THE COMMUNITY), and Inspirational WEAM (PRAISE 100.7).

Promotions Dir. KAREN ROBINSON said, “This event is an annual favorite of DAVIS BROADCASTING. DAVIS BROADCASTING puts out the call and the community answers. There is something special about the smile on a kid’s face when they receive a bike or toy. This is our 36th year of giving back to our community. With the help of the community and our volunteers, kids in the tri-city area that might go without will receive a present for CHRISTMAS. Make a donation or pledge at foxie105fm.com and put a smile on a child’s face this CHRISTMAS."

For more information, check here.

« see more Net News