Mascorro

22-year station veteran GINI MASCORRO exits NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING Triple A KKXT (KXT 91.7)/DALLAS as of NOVEMBER 14th. MASCORRO has been MD since the station's inception in NOVEMBER 2009. She was previously midday host at News-Talk KERA/DALLAS since APRIL 2000.

MASCORRO stated, "It's been an honor having helped start this much-loved station from the ground up, playing a key role in KXT's programming and mission of showcasing the best music from NORTH TEXAS and beyond." She continued, "Not only is KXT the shining star of the NORTH TEXAS radio dial, it's also one of the most listened to Triple A stations in the country. I'm proud of my role in that, and now it's time to make a few other dreams happen. All the inspiration and guidance I've gleaned from the sharpest minds in the radio and record industry over the years will be put to good use."

MASCORRO can be reached at 214-240-9504, or via email at gmascorro@gmail.com

