ACAST is now offering keyword targeting on its ACAST MARKETPLACE podcast advertising sales platform. The company launched its conversational targeting tool, allowing for advertisers to match their buys to topics in podcast conversations, earlier this year; the new capability gives buyers the ability to target words and phrases in podcast content.

“We’re on a mission to ensure advertisers can be as contextually relevant -- and effective -- as possible in podcasting. With Keyword Targeting brands can be part of the immediate conversation, whether that’s a major calendar event, breaking news story, or even something as quirky as an interviewee’s favorite meal,” said ACAST VP/Advertising Product CHRIS WISTOW. “Furthermore, ACAST podcasters of all sizes will benefit, with Keyword Targeting surfacing new shows to advertisers who might previously have made decisions based on podcast category alone.”

Keyword targeting, which can be bought directly or programmatically, and IAB category targeting are available in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Dutch, with more to come.

