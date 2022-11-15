McKay

iHEARTMEDIA AC national host and former Top 40 WFLZ and Hot AC WSJT (PLAY 98.7)/TAMPA midday host DANA MCKAY has joined iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WFLA-A-W233AV-W256CT/TAMPA as co-host and Exec. Producer of "AM TAMPA BAY" with JACK HARRIS and "THE RYAN GORMAN SHOW." MCKAY replaces "KATIE B" BUTCHINO, who left to host middays at sister Country WQIK/JACKSONVILLE.

In a post at the WFLA website, MCKAY wrote, "I am excited and honored to have this opportunity to work with JACK HARRIS. After spending some time behind the scenes over the last few weeks, I can tell you -- JACK is as genuine and kind off the air as he is on. Two of my favorite things in life are laughing and learning interesting new things, and I look forward to doing both each morning on the show.

"RYAN GORMAN and I have known each other since we worked together at 93.3 FLZ. We'll have to dig up the picture of us at BANANA JOE'S at CHANNELSIDE and share it with you soon. Do you remember BANANA JOE'S? Or CHANNELSIDE before it became SPARKMAN WHARF? I'm excited to learn from him as I make the transition from a music dj to a talk show co-host."

MCKAY, who also co-hosts the "MARRIED ON THE MIC" podcast with her husband RICK, worked at WJBQ/PORTLAND, ME and WBMX (MIX 98.5)/BOSTON before moving to TAMPA at WFLZ.

