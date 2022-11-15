Increase In Grants

The BLACK MUSIC CITY project, a collaboration between UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN and TEMPLE UNIVERSITY Classical-Jazz WRTI/PHILADELPHIA and REC PHILLY, has announced that $125,000 in grants for Black creatives in the DELAWARE VALLEY will be awarded in its 2023 program. Each recipient will receive between $1500 and $5000 for their artistic creations inspired by Black music history, an increase from 2022’s grant program of $90,000 for 46 individuals. The program was launched in DECEMBER 2020 and started with $48,000 in grants to 23 individuals in 2020.

WXPN GM ROGER LAMAY, said, “Due to the enthusiasm that the first two years has generated, BLACK MUSIC CITY is now able to attract more sponsors and award larger grants to facilitate the artistic progress of local Black creatives, who have historically faced more challenges in securing financial and promotional support.”

WRTI GM BILL JOHNSON said, “BLACK MUSIC CITY demonstrates our public radio and partner mission of community support, a key element of which is helping artists get their work exposed to more audiences through our many platforms.”

REC PHILLY co-founder WILL TOMS said, “We are committed to growing BLACK MUSIC CITY as a local artist support program that continues to elevate our community of incredibly talented Black creatives.”

The application deadline for next year's program is JANUARY 10, 2023, and grantees will be announced on MARCH 9, 2023. Work completed and submitted by grant winners will be featured in expository BLACK MUSIC CITY videos and a special public event during JUNE, which is celebrated as BLACK MUSIC APPRECIATION MONTH. Funding for BLACK MUSIC CITY 2023 is being made possible by the WILLIAM PENN FOUNDATION.



For full information about available grants, eligibility, timeline, deadlines and more click here.

