New Podcast

A new podcast from BENZTOWN + MCVAY MEDIA PODCAST NETWORKS features a comedy writer and a psychologist conducting "mini-therapy sessions" with celebrity "neurotics."

"THE NEUROTIC VACCINE" is hosted by writer ANDY COWAN ("SEINFELD," "CHEERS." "3RD ROCK FROM THE SUN") and psychologist Dr. SCOTT KOPOIAN. The debut episodes, available now, feature guests JAY LENO and "CATHY" cartoonist CATHY GUISEWITE; future episodes will welcome more celebrities to the couch, including "LEAVE IT TO BEAVER" stars JERRY MATHERS and (in his last interview) the late TONY DOW, ELON GOLD, KEVIN O'LEARY, MICHAEL SMERCONISH, and MARILU HENNER.

