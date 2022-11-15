Lineup Announced

TATE MCCRAE, JAX, ARMANI WHITE, LAUREN SPENCER SMITH, JVKE, NICKY YOURE, charlieonnafriday, and TAMILLIA CHANCE will appear at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK's official Z100 JINGLE BALL 2022 pre-event celebration, the ALL ACCESS LOUNGE at HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM in NEW YORK. Both the ALL ACCESS LOUNGE and the JINGLE BALL itself (the latter at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN) will take place DECEMBER 9th.

The ALL ACCESS LOUNGE, free to the public, will also feature interactive displays from various brands and products and opportunities to win tickets to the JINGLE BALL, which will be hosted by morning host ELVIS DURAN and will feature performances by DUA LIPA, LIZZO, CHARLIE PUTH, BACKSTREET BOYS, THE KID LAROI, AJR, DEMI LOVATO, LAUV, AVA MAX, DOVE CAMERON, and JAX.

