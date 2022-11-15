Smith (Photo: Eclipse Music Group)

NASHVILLE-based COMBUSTION MASTERS has signed Country artist PAYTON SMITH to its label roster. SMITH released his self-titled debut EP in 2019 and amassed more than 50 million streams with his song, "Like I Knew You." His current single, "Need You To Not," is available now.

"The COMBUSTION MUSIC team has the experience and the passion for music that attracted me from our first introduction," said SMITH. "The vision they show towards my career has me feeling inspired and ready for this new chapter. I could not have hoped for more than to have the opportunity to work with this dream team."

"Sometimes your gut just screams at you to do something... this is the feeling I got the first time I met PAYTON," said COMBUSTION Pres. CHRIS FARREN. "He is a great singer, sizzling guitar player, and has a sense of focus and artistry well beyond his years… as well as being a really good guy! I couldn't be more excited to be working with PAYTON and to see where this all goes next."

The 22-year-old LOUISIANA native is currently in the studio with producer FARREN working on new music, due out in early 2023. He is signed to ECLIPSE MUSIC GROUP for publishing.

