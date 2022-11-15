Commuting Again?

Commuting and advertisers' perceptions of it are the topics for this week's CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP blog post by Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD, based on a study of 303 agencies and brands in OCTOBER and a study of "everyday Americans" commissioned from MARU/BLUE in NOVEMBER.

Among the findings of the two studies, 87% of Americans are now commuting to work, 15% more than agency and marketer employees, who are increasingly back in the office but are still commuting and in the office less than average Americans -- and of the brand and agency employees still working from home, half say they'll never go back to the office full-time.

See more from the studies in BOUVARD's post here.

« see more Net News