Cumulus/Westwood One Audio Active Group Looks At Commuting
by Perry Michael Simon
November 15, 2022 at 7:45 AM (PT)
Commuting and advertisers' perceptions of it are the topics for this week's CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP blog post by Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD, based on a study of 303 agencies and brands in OCTOBER and a study of "everyday Americans" commissioned from MARU/BLUE in NOVEMBER.
Among the findings of the two studies, 87% of Americans are now commuting to work, 15% more than agency and marketer employees, who are increasingly back in the office but are still commuting and in the office less than average Americans -- and of the brand and agency employees still working from home, half say they'll never go back to the office full-time.
