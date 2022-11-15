Wexler

GOOD KARMA BRANDS/MILWAUKEE VP/Market Mgr. STEVE WEXLER is stepping away after 35 years in radio management and will move into a coaching and development role at the company. WEXLER, the former longtime JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS radio division chief, will be replaced as MILWAUKEE Market Mgr. on an interim basis by EVP EMILY DILLINGER.

CEO CRAIG KARMAZIN said, “We are appreciative and grateful STEVE 'WEX' joined GOOD KARMA to lead the MILWAUKEE team through a time of significant growth and transition. His passion for local news and his community-focused approach to broadcasting and media led the team through a pandemic, the launch of a new station, and award-winning coverage of so many significant moments of the past several years. We’re looking forward to continuing to learn from his knowledge and leadership expertise as he moves into a coaching role within the GKB Home Office.”

WEXLER said, “I’m looking forward to tapping into my experiences and many lessons learned to help our content, sales and management teammates continue to grow their skills and knowledge. I’m very grateful to CRAIG for the opportunity to do what I do best and what I enjoy most which is spending time coaching and developing our team.”

“This is a great fit for me, and I can’t wait to get started,” added WEXLER. “We are blessed with an amazing team, and I look forward to contributing to our success.”

GOOD KARMA's MILWAUKEE stations are News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV, Sports WKTI (94.5 ESPN), and News-Talk WGKB0A0W269DL (101.7 THE TRUTH).

