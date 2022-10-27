Dover (Photo: Jason Meyers)

UTA has signed Country music singer-songwriter DALTON DOVER for worldwide representation in all areas. DOVER recently signed with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE, and will release his new music via MERCURY NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 10/27). He also has a global publishing deal with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE and DROPTINE MUSIC PUBLISHING.

DOVER's releases so far include “Damn Good Life,” “You Got A Small Town” and “Baby I Am.” He first came onto the scene when he appeared on Season 16 of NBC's THE VOICE in 2019, where he earned a chair turn from coach BLAKE SHELTON. He's continued to build his fan base on TIKTOK, garnering millions of views with his popular "#CatchMeOffGuard" series of cover song mashups. He has established a robust digital following with more than 650K followers on TIKTOK and nearly 615K monthly listeners on SPOTIFY.

After opening for LUKE COMBS’ MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM show in ATLANTA this summer, DOVER embarked on a seven-date run of his own headlining shows, performing across multiple locations of SHELTON’s OLE RED bars. He is currently supporting Country artist PRISCILLA BLOCK on her WELCOME TO THE BLOCK PARTY TOUR, and is set to make his GRAND OLE OPRY debut on DECEMBER 3rd.

