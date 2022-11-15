Martinez

CNN AUDIO has named former ON BEING STUDIOS Senior Producer MATT MARTINEZ as showrunner for the new weekly podcast "THE ASSIGNMENT WITH AUDIE CORNISH," which premieres THURSDAY (11/17).

MARTINEZ also served as Dir./Content at PACIFIC PUBLIC MEDIA Jazz-News-Talk KNKX/TACOMA-SEATTLE and formerly worked as Sr. Producer at NPR (and Senior Supervising Producer for "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED") and Supervising Senior Producer and creator of SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO's "THE BRYANT PARK PROJECT" morning show produced at NPR NEW YORK.

CNN VP/Development KATIE HINMAN, in a memo to staff, praised MARTINEZ for his leadership and "long history of working with AUDIE," and thanked podcast consultancy SMALL GOOD THING's STEVE LICKTEIG for shepherding the new show and for staying on to hand off showrunner duties to MARTINEZ.

