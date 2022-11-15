Friday Christmas Flip

HOLSTON VALLEY BROADCASTING AC WTFM/KINGSPORT, TN posted on their website the planned switch to CHRISTMAS music, beginning FRIDAY (11/18) at 9a (ET), including a countdown clock and the announcement, “Our official full changeover will happen on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18th at 9am! We’ll have SANTA in the studio with STEVE & LYNDA for the big switchover. Get ready for the TRI-CITIES All CHRISTMAS Music Station…98.5 WTFM!”

SINCLAIR WCYB-TV (News-5)/BRISTOL, VA reported that before the switch, “the station will take a moment to honor service members and first responders, local and abroad, by playing the National Anthem.”

