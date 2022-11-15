Riser House Nashville

NASHVILLE-based RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT has an opening for a product manager.

According to the job description, the Product Manager, in part, is responsible for managing the day-to-day relations between the label and all artists and their teams, and is the hub of communication for management, press, external social media teams, etc. They will oversee the development of products from the recording timeline to the promotional planning, and through the release of the product.

Find the complete description here. Resumes can be sent here.

