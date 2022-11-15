BoomTown Saints (Photo: Facebook)

8 TRACK ENTERTAINMENT-signed Country duo BOOMTOWN SAINTS has signed with NASHVILLE-based THE KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY for booking representation. CEO BOB KINKEAD and SVP GREG SCOTT will serve as responsible agents.

The debut single from BOOMTOWN SAINTS' CHRIS RAMOS and BEN CHISM, “All Trucks Go To Heaven,” has been garnering Country radio airplay nationwide, and continues to grow with more than 170,000 streams. The duo has been writing and recording new music, and plans to release their next single in JANUARY 2023.

The agency's CEO BOB KINKEAD said, "My team and I are very excited to be the agents for BOOMTOWN SAINTS. We have been watching this duo evolve with their sound, songs and team for a year or so. Once we saw them perform, we all knew that BOOMTOWN SAINTS was the perfect fit for our agency. I was blown away by their energy, harmonies and their hit songs. I feel they are the real deal and I can’t wait to see where 2023 takes all of us."

RAMOS and CHISM said in a joint statement, "We could not be more excited to join the roster at THE KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY. The team's passion and excitement is contagious, and we can't wait to see what the future holds."

BOOMTOWN SAINTS are scheduled to hit the road for 12 tour dates kicking off in NASHVILLE TOMMOROW (11/16) at LIVE OAK, and wrapping in PORTAGE, IN, at NATIVITY FEST on JULY 6th, 2023.

« see more Net News