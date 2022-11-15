Partnering For Sales

YEA NETWORKS is partnering with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS for advertising sales on "TINO COCHINO Radio," "The GREG BEHARRELL Show," "In The Mix With ALEX ANGELO" and "The HOLLYWOOD 5" radio shows as well as for "Simple Booth." WESTWOOD ONE will continue to handle advertising sales for "The KIDD KRADDICK Morning Show."

YEA NETWORKS CEO GEORGE LAUGHLIN commented, “Everyone at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS has shown their excitement for helping YEA grow our syndication revenue. We can’t wait to see how they can grow our affiliate and barter revenue."

YEA NETWORKS President SHAWN NUNN added, “When we met the folks at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, it was obvious that we had a shared vision for our programming and our industry.”

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS CEO PETER KOSANN stated, “We are thrilled to partner with YEA NETWORKS and add their 300-plus affiliates to our platform. I have known GEORGE for decades and I greatly look forward to the opportunity to work together.”

