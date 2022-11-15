Charese Fruge, Deanna Regalado

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks with DEANNA REGALADO, midday host on SIERRA H BROADCASTING Classic Hip Hop KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE)/PHOENIX, branded as “The Valley's Throwback Station.”

Discussing some of the upsides of being a radio lifer REGALADO says, “I’m so grateful I’ve been able to make a living doing radio for as long as I have. I've seen so many talented people come and go in this business. There are too many talented people on the beach right now, so I consider myself very fortunate. Radio has given me exciting opportunities such as traveling to LOS ANGELES to do movie press junkets. I look back on those moments and it makes me thankful, even a bad day in radio isn't that bad. Don't get me wrong it still takes hard work, but it's almost surreal.”

Every week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE puts the spotlight on one of the many women making it happen in one our many related businesses. This week, find out about DEANNA REGALADO. Read her story here.

