Asia Added!

HARRY STYLES just wrapped up the NORTH AMERICA leg of his Love On Tour and has announced the continuation of the tour, with six added shows across ASIA. These dates follow his stops in LATIN AMERICA - which begin NOVEMBER 20 - and his 2023 dates in AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND. The added stops include THAILAND, PHILIPPINES, SINGAPORE, SOUTH KOREA and JAPAN. STYLES' EU tour begins next MAY and it will be his first full stadium outing in that region. Go here for more info.





