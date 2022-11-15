Major Bob Music

NASHVILLE-based MAJOR BOB MUSIC has jointly signed GUNNAR LATHAM and JOSH GRIDER to a worldwide publishing deal. The AUSTIN-based musician/songwriter/producing duo were friends and collaborators prior to the signing. The two were brought to the attention of the publishing company by MITCH BALLARD, Executive Dir./Creative at BMI AUSTIN.

LATHAN a native of SAN MARCOS, TX, competed in rodeo events throughout college and professionally before pursuing his music dream full time in 2019.

GRIDER grew up in LAS CRUCES, NM, before making his way through the AUSTIN music scene, enjoying success at TEXAS Country radio. After adding tour stops for his band in NASHVILLE, he decided to write songs full time.

"JOSH GRIDER is deep-rooted as an artist in TEXAS, and GUNNAR LATHAM has established himself as one of the best up-and-coming artists on the scene," said BALLARD. "When I first met GUNNAR, and heard the songs that he and JOSH were writing, I immediately sent their music to [MAJOR BOB Head of Creative] ANDY FRIDAY. MAJOR BOB is the perfect fit for them."





