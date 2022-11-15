Wally Clark (Photo: LinkedIn)

Ex-KIIS/L.A. GM WALLY CLARK, who gave HOWARD STERN one of his first radio jobs at WWWW/DETROIT, then turned RICK DEES' Top 40 countdown show into a nationally syndicated success, died at the age of 84 after suffering a pair of strokes over the last few years. His passing was first reported on LARADIO.com.

CLARK's radio career started after graduating SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY with a degree in broadcasting, moving on to jobs at WWWW/DETROIT, where he hired a young HOWARD STERN for one of his first radio gigs. He later got STERN a job at rock station WWDC-FM in WASHINGTON, DC, which led to the radio superstar returning home to NEW YORK to work for WNBC, memorably portrayed in his 1997 movie, "Private Parts."

CLARK was GM of KIIS, helping turn the station into one of the true success stories in the L.A. market, getting a then-premium $2,000 for ad spots.

While at KIIS, CLARK, made a star of RICK DEES, with his "Weekly Top 40" countdown show, created during a dispute with the syndicator of CASEY KASEM's "AMERICAN Top 40" (now ironically produced at KIIS). The show was syndicated to more than 40 markets and is now heard on 200 stations in the U.S., as well as on the ARMED FORCES RADIO NETWORK worldwide.

CLARK started his own firm, WALLY CLARK CONSULTING, in 2005, and in 2016, was honored with the DIAMOND CIRCLE AWARD by PACIFIC PIONEER BROADCASTERS.

