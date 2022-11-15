Rolling Loud Comes To L.A.

ROLLING LOUD will return to the L.A. area for the first time since 2019 at HOLLYWOOD PARK on the grounds adjacent to SOFI STADIUM on MARCH 3rd through 5th with headliners TRAVIS SCOTT, FUTURE and PLAYBOI CARTI.

Special guests include LIL WAYNE. LIL BABY, LIL UZI VERT, MONEYBAGG YO, 2 CHAINZ, KEVIN GATES, CHIEF KEEF, TYGA, OHGEESY, BLUEFACE, G. PERICO, SAWEETIE, ICE SPICE, CITY GIRLS, KAMAIYAH, CENTRAL CEE, NARDO WICK, BABYTRON, DESTROY LONELY, BLUEBUCKSCLAN, READ BOSTON RICHEY, DUKE DEUCE, JELEEL! and more.

ROLLING LOUD CALIFORNIA 2023 is the first-ever music festival at the 300-acre HOLLYWOOD PARK on the grounds adjacent to SoFi STADIUM. VIP and General Admission tickets go on sale on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18th at 10a (PT).

Led by its founders MATT ZINGLER and TANG CHERIF, ROLLING LOUD's mission is to lead the vanguard of live music experiences in hip-hop and beyond.

